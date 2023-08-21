News

Home » News

Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Digital Journalist

2 minute read

21 Aug 2023

10:52 am

Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga

The Reserve Bank's report will not be made public.

Phala Phala Public Protector report

President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of his 2020 state of the nation address in Cape Town. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm scandal by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

The SARB finalised its investigation last week, but its report will not be made available to the public “due to legislative requirements and constraints”.

“The report by the SARB into this matter is a private internal report,” the Reserve Bank’s statement reads.

ALSO READ: ‘Phala Phala videos’ not from Ramaphosa’s farm, says acting public protector

Ramaphosa was found to have not contravened exchange control regulations.

“On the facts available to it, the SARB finds that there was no perfected transaction and thus the SARB cannot conclude that there was any contravention of the exchange control regulations… by Ntaba Nyoni Estates CC or for that matter by the president,” the Reserve Bank said.

The investigation was lodged last year after it emerged that $580 000 was stolen from Phala Phala farm in Limpopo when former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general, Arthur Fraser, reported the matter to the police.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Farmgate public protector SARB

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Celebs And Viral ‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea
News ‘Egg on your face’: Malema’s R1.2-million gala dinner table ‘sold for 3 times more’
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe