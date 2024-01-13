Ramaphosa says injustice against Palestinians makes SA ‘tremble with indignation’

Ramaphosa insisted that corridors are opened to allow humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

While delivering the ANC’s January 8 statement at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa again called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing the masses, the president drew attention to the tragic situation in Palestine, stating that the persistent violence has prompted South Africa to take major steps for peace.

ALSO READ: ‘Snakes ready to bite people’ – Ramaphosa says splinter groups ‘worse than right-wing parties’

Ramaphosa was referring to the case brought against Israel by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to address the alarming situation and seek justice for the affected population.

SA’s history

Reflecting on SA’s history, Ramaphosa spoke of the devastating genocide in Rwanda as South Africa was preparing for its first democratic elections in 1994.

He mentioned that one million Africans lost their lives in the genocide, while the world stood by in indifference. Quoting former president Nelson Mandela, he declared: “Never, never and never again” should such atrocities be allowed to happen.

Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s call for an immediate ceasefire in the assault on Gaza.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the appalling slaughter by the Israeli government of more than 22 000 Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Ramaphosa said South Africa stands with Palestine because it understands suffering after going through apartheid.

“The ANC has always stood side by side with the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination because, like we were before 1994, they too are faced with a brutal apartheid regime.

“President Nelson Mandela famously declared that our own freedom as South Africa was incomplete without the freedom of Palestine. As South Africans living in a free and democratic society we tremble with indignation as we witness the injustice against the people of Palestine.”

The president honed in on the importance of opening corridors to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in dire need. He also called for the release of hostages and political prisoners and urged for the settlement of the conflict based on the two-state solution, following the 1967 borders.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa warns ANC supporters about ‘dysfunctional’ coalition governments

Voice of the marginalised

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to speaking out on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised across the world. “Accordingly, we have solidly continued to support the peoples of Cuba and Western Sahara in their struggles,” he said.

Addressing the broader global context, Ramaphosa emphasised that all the crises and risks facing the world cannot be resolved through a unipolar world dominated by the Global North or through armed conflict.

He emphasised that South Africa remains steadfast in encouraging peaceful resolutions and nurturing a world where the voices of the oppressed are heard.