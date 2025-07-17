‘Cyril must fall’: Organisations march against Ramaphosa to Union Buildings on Mandela Day

The movements argue that the Ramaphosa administration has failed to address issues, and now residents are paying for it.

Several civil movements have announced that they will commemorate Mandela Day on the streets, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The march, organised by Defend South Africa in collaboration with the United Civic Movements, is scheduled to start from the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad, Tshwane, at 10am and is destined for the Union Buildings.

Several organisations under the United Civic Movements will be joining the march.

ALSO READ: MK party gives Ramaphosa until Mandela Day to resign

“One of the most devastating consequences of this administration’s failure is the skyrocketing unemployment rate, which has increased from 29.1% in 2019 to 32% in 2024. The youth of South Africa, once promised a brighter future, now face 58% unemployment, up from 43% — a betrayal of the hopes and dreams of a generation,” say the organisations.

They will be marching against the rising costs, unemployment, uncontrolled illegal immigration, crime, corruption, Phala Phala scandal and the state of the South African National Defence Force, among other issues.

“The statistics and scandals paint a clear picture of failure: rising unemployment, worsening poverty, escalating crime, uncontrolled illegal immigration, a collapsing military, widespread corruption, and a deliberate subversion of democracy. South Africa cannot afford to continue on this path.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramaphosa will go down in history as one of the most useless presidents’ – analyst

“The people must demand accountability and take action to remove a government that has neglected its duty to serve and protect its citizens.”

‘Cyril Ramaphosa must fall’

The movements argue that the Ramaphosa administration has failed to address these issues, and now residents are paying for it.

“South Africa is in crisis, the economy is on crutches, and illegal immigration is out of control. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press media confirmed that this administration is corrupt to the core.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s response ‘a direct spit in the face of our revolutionary forefathers’ – Sisulu foundation

“We demand his resignation and an end to state capture 2.0. We demand the removal of corrupt police officials, not the establishment of useless commissions. Ramaphosa did not have to appoint a commission; it’s a game that he’s playing.

“We demand action against Illegal immigration and control of borders. The informal economy must be handed back to South Africans. Cyril must fall, the people must rise.”

In his weekly letter, Ramaphosa defended the establishment of the commission into Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

“It is necessary that we establish the facts through an independent, credible and thorough process so that we can safeguard public confidence in the police service. This is particularly important as we seek to put the era of state capture behind us,” said Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa says punitive action against Mchunu would set dangerous precedent

“In establishing this Commission of Inquiry, we are affirming our commitment to the rule of law, to transparency and accountability, and to building a South Africa in which all people are safe and secure.”

Meanwhile, the MK party have given Ramaphosa until 9am on Friday, 18 July, or face a motion of no confidence.





