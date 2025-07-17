Operation Dudula wanting to know why organisations prioritise foreign nationals

Operation Dudula have questioned the intentions of non-profit organisations and civil rights groups defending illegal migrants.

Operation Dudula are taking their illegal migration fight to the steps of organisations they deem to be sympathetic to foreign nationals.

The pro-South African movement marched through Johannesburg and Durban on Thursday to deliver memoranda to two organisations.

Operation Dudula consider the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) to be the leading protectors of illegal foreign migrants.

Alleged foreign preference

A wall of police officers was required to separate Operation Dudula protestors and counter-protesters in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Operation Dudula were on their way to Seri’s offices, whom they accuse of using litigation to defend the interests of foreign nationals in contravention of South African law.

Operation Dudula spokesperson Zandile Dabula stated that the marches are aimed at asking why these organisations prioritise foreign nationals over South Africans.

Dabula stated that the organisation wanted Seri and SAHRC not to side with foreign nationals blindly, but to treat South African complaints with legitimacy.

“They should also go out to communities to find out what the real issues are. They are not really looking into matters that are affecting citizens of this country,” Dabula told The Citizen.

“We do know they are being funded by non-South Africans, but their role is to advocate for South Africans,” she added.

Seri’s funders include, among others, Open Society Foundations, Global Affairs Canada, Norweigan People’s Aid and San-Francisco-based Cameron Schrier Foundation.

‘Dudula a threat’

The SAHRC told The Citizen that they would study Operation Dudula’s memorandum before commenting, and Seri representatives referred questions to their head of litigation, who had not responded by the time of publication.

Equal rights groups that receive legal support from Seri released a joint statement in solidarity with their fight against discrimination.

“Xenophobia is not only driven by fear and prejudice, it is a direct assault on human dignity and the universal rights enshrined in our Constitution,” stated Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia spokesperson Mike Ndlovu.

He described Operation Dudula’s actions as “intimidation”, stating that they will remain resolute in defence of human rights.

“Operation Dudula is a threat, not only to migrants, but to all who believe in freedom, equality, and constitutionalism.”

“Its actions rely on and reinforce a system of violence, exclusion, and scapegoating reminiscent of apartheid,” conclude Ndlovu.

‘Not xenophobic’

Dabula reiterated that these organisations were not responding to complaints about foreign nationals victimising South Africans.

“Do they even have the country’s best interests at heart, or do they just want to see this country go down the drain?” she asked.

Dabula also wanted organisations to stop labelling Operation Dudula xenophobic and inhumane, stressing that they did not target individuals or nationalities.

“We are just against the illegality and how they conduct themselves when they come here because our buildings have been taken over and our children are dying,” she said.

“We are not against our brothers and sisters, but we have a problem with illegality and criminality. We just want what is best for South Africans, and we will not stop,” Dabula concluded.

