Ramaphosa owes nation explanation why Simelane still in Cabinet, Casac says [VIDEO]

It's “not helpful” that Simelane remains in Ramaphosa’s cabinet with “such a “large cloud” over her head.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said the removal of embattled former Justice Minister Thembi Simelane was appropriate, but her continued presence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet is problematic.

Without further details, the Presidency announced Ramaphosa’s mini Cabinet reshuffle this week making four changes to his executive saying they are effective immediately.

Ramaphosa redployed Simelane to the Human Settlements Department.

Swopping portfolios, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will take over Simelane’s spot as Justice and Constitutional Development Minister.

Simelane compromised

Several political parties have condemned the rehuffling of Siemlane, with Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach saying: “Simelane does not belong in Cabinet, end of story.”

Casac Executive Director Lawson Naidoo told eNCA Ramaphosa owes the nation an explanation why Simelane was not dismissed from his cabinet, but rather redeployed amid the serious allegation against her.

“The minister was compromised because as the Minister of Justice she is the head of the JCPS (Justice, Crime Prevention and Security) cluster. She is in effect in terms of the Constitution, the final responsibility for the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) resides with her.

“Therefore, it would be inherently conflicted if these investigations are being pursued by the law enforcement agencies and may result in the NPA needing to take a decision to charge her. So, it’s totally appropriate she is no longer the Minister of Justice,” Naidoo said.

Ramaphosa must explain

Naidoo said its “not helpful” that Simelane remains in Ramaphosa’s cabinet with “such a “large cloud” over her head.

“I think the president owes the nation an explanation as to why he made the move that he did rather than removing her from Cabinet altogether.”

“Dodgy loan

Ramaphosa’s decision to reshuffle Simelane comes after she allegedly took a R575,600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company that brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor.

Gundo Wealth Solutions is owned by Ralliom Razwinane, who is currently on trial for fraud, corruption and money laundering for his role as a commission agent connecting municipalities with VBS.

“No wrongdoing’

Simelane used the commercial loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton.

In September, Ramaphosa said the allegations against Simelane over the explosive VBS bank allegations against her would not be “swept under the carpet.”

Simelane appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice in September. She vehemently denied wrongdoing, asserting that she handled everything transparently and repaid the loan and interest in three instalments of R283,333 on 9 October 2020, 12 November 2020, and 7 January 2021.

