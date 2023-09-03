News September 3, 2023 | 4:37 pm

By Cheryl Kahla

3 Sep 2023

WATCH: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Brics outcome, Lady R

President Ramaphosa will address SA to reveal the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit, and to present the findings of the Lady R investigation.

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on the brics summit outcome and the Lady R investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday evening to deliver the outcome of the 15th Brics Summit.

His address will also include the conclusion of the panel’s investigation into the docking of the Lady R vessel in South Africa.

Ramaphosa’s address: WATCH LIVE

We will include a live stream of the event below, once a link has been made available.

Ramaphosa on Brics

The Brics bloc will grow from 1 January 2024 as six countries (out of the 23 which applied for membership) will be welcomed into the fold:

  • – Argentine Republic,
  • – the Arab Republic of Egypt,
  • – the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia,
  • – the Islamic Republic of Iran,
  • – the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,
  • – the United Arab Emirates.

At the time, Ramaphosa said the Brics bloc was a diverse group of nations which represented an equal partnership.

Ramaphosa also said Africa as a whole views the Brics partnership as a catalyst for “global growth and development that responds to the needs of all nations”.

Lady R news

It was revealed back in August that, yes, Russia’s Lady R was packing fire power… but ‘weapons were inbound’.

This was confirmed by an independent three-member panel, led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, was tasked on 9 May by Ramaphosa to investigate the docking at the Simon’s Town Naval Base on 9 December 2022.

The final report was handed to Ramaphosa on 4 August.

However, six days later, Minister for the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said President Cyril Ramaphosa still had to assess the findings.

The report has since cleared the government after an inquiry found that Lady R did not load any arms or ammunition onto the ship.

