Ramaphosa: We must stand firm against attempts to intimidate or silence journalists

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the nation to stand against any attempts to silence and intimidate journalists, ahead of Black Wednesday.

On Wednesday, South Africa will observe Media Freedom Day, marking the events of 19 October 1977 and what became known as Black Wednesday.

This was when the apartheid regime banned The World, Weekend World and The Voice newspapers, arrested the legendary The World editor Percy Qoboza and scores of activists, and outlawed several Black Consciousness organisations.

Intimidation and silencing of journalists

“The ill-treatment of journalists that is happening in so many parts of the world is something that should not be allowed to happen in South Africa. The media plays an unparalleled role in ensuring there is accountability in our democratic order, so we must all stand firm against any attempts to intimidate or silence journalists,” the Ramaphosa said.

“What was most disturbing were the attacks directed at female political journalists on social media platforms, using misogynistic terminology and even accompanied by threats of sexual violence.”

He has also called on government and the private sector to play their part in supporting the freedom of the press.

“Both government and the private sector are called upon to play their part in supporting the free press by ensuring its sustainability through advertising, content partnerships and other models.”

False information

The President pointed out that the spread of false information online was disturbing and harmful to society.

“We witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of this during the 2021 July unrest in several parts of the country, when false information disguised as reportage inflamed tensions between communities and was used to mobilise people to commit criminal acts and even to incite violence,” he said.

Ramaphosa lauded the country’s journalists, editors and other media workers who continue to fulfil their roles in the service of democracy.

“The only counter to the proliferation of disinformation is the growth and expansion of credible news media outlets. The only counter to bad journalism rife with political agendas and ‘purging crusades’ is credible, well-trained journalists whose only interest is educating and informing the public,” he said.

ALSO READ: The SABC commemorates Black Wednesday, but what is it?

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo