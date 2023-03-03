Lunga Simelane
Journalist
3 minute read
3 Mar 2023
2:55 am
Politics

‘There’s a bit of conflict between them, but Ramaphosa will appoint Mashatile’

Lunga Simelane

ANC Deputy president Paul Mashatile is congratulated by re elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 19 December 2022, on the 3rd day of ANC National Conference. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘There’s a bit of conflict between them, but Ramaphosa will appoint Mashatile'
ANC Deputy president Paul Mashatile is congratulated by re elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 19 December 2022, on the 3rd day of ANC National Conference. PictureL: Nigel Sibanda
Paul Mashatile, the man touted to be South Africa’s new deputy president, may not bring anything different from the outgoing David Mabuza, according to analysts. Mabuza left office on Tuesday, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s looming Cabinet reshuffle. Last month, at his brother’s funeral in Mpumalanga, Mabuza confirmed he had resigned, indicating he wanted to make way for Mashatile, the newly elected ANC deputy president and his ally. However, Ramaphosa had urged him to stay on until he had finalised all transition processes. Not only was Mabuza not re-elected at the ANC’s 55th conference in December, but he also no...

Read more on these topics