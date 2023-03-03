Eric Naki
ANC regions in North West hold general councils

It is understood branch executive committee members from throughout the province had been invited to the RGCs.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
All four ANC regions in the North West are holding regional general councils (RGC) this weekend – giving hope the mid-term gatherings by regional and branch structures will help bring political stability to the province known for endless political conflicts. Provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said the RGCs for the Ngaka Modiri Molema and the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati regions will be held at 10am tomorrow at Mmabatho Civic Centre and Taung Depot, respectively. ALSO READ: ANC North West set to ‘fix matters’ causing infighting The Bojanala region will gather at the Rustenburg Civic Centre and the Dr Kenneth Kaunda region...

