Ramaphosa’s resignation would open the door for ‘the nastiest, most craven criminals’

'Are you ready for President David Mabuza?'

Ramaphosa - Phala Phala findings
Photo: Gallo Images
If President Cyril Ramaphosa does not resign as his day grows dark, he may undergo the humiliating process of having his life flayed open in an impeachment process following the release of the Section 89 Panel's report which he may have committed serious violtions of his office. However, there may be a lifeline for him yet, according to constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. Could Ramaphosa challenge in court? According to De Vos, while it was unknown what the president would do, every report was taken under review in courts and in this case, there might be arguably the grounds...

