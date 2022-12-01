Lunga Simelane
Journalist
1 Dec 2022
4:30 am
Phala Phala findings place Ramaphosa’s political career and future into ‘an immediate crisis’

'Even those who were supporting him would have to re-consider their positions.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jacques Nelles
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for ANC leadership took a heavy blow last night when the Section 89 panel report into the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm found he may have committed serious violations of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act as well as the constitution. Such serious misconduct may have been carried out “in a way that is inconsistent for his office” the report said. Parliament’s Section 89 independent panel of experts handed over its report to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula yesterday. The panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, was responsible for investigating...

