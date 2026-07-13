Rand Water shutting down taps across Joburg again this week: Here’s what you need to know

The first phase of the works was completed successfully between 29 May and 2 June 2026.

Johannesburg residents have been encouraged to store enough water for essential household use ahead of maintenance later this week.

The maintenance shutdown is scheduled for Friday, 17 July 2026.

The water utility’s spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, confirmed that the maintenance will run from 7am until 7pm. The utility also emphasised that the extent of disruption would differ from suburb to suburb.

“Some areas will be affected by low water pressure to no water for duration of the maintenance.”

Which areas are affected

Johannesburg Water listed the Palmiet, Zwartkopjes, and Eikenhof systems as the Rand Water infrastructure undergoing maintenance, linked to Eskom-related maintenance at the Zuikerbosch plant.

Customers supplied by the following systems will be affected:

Sandton,

Randjieslaagte,

Midrand,

Linksfield,

South Hills,

Crown Gardens,

Commando, which comprises of Brixton, Crosby and Hurst Hill,

Randburg,

Roodeport,

Soweto,

Lenasia,

CBD systems which include: Yeoville, Berea-Parktown, Alan Manor, Aeroton, Eagles Nest, and

Parktown

“Systems will experience low water pressure to no water for the duration of the 12-hour maintenance,” Shabalala emphasised.

Recovery timeline and precautions

Shabalala urged households to prepare in advance, saying “residents are further encouraged to store enough water for essential household use ahead of the maintenance.”

She also gave an assurance that “Johannesburg Water will provide regular updates throughout the maintenance period.”

The utility further reminded the public that although the shutdown itself would last 12 hours, full recovery of water pressure across the affected systems could take several days afterwards.