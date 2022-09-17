Reed Dance: All systems go in KZN regardless of conflict

Faizel Patel

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government said it’s all systems go for the second leg of the annual Reed Dance ceremony to be presided over by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Thousands of maidens will on Saturday dance before the new king, defying criticism of this time-honoured event and a row over the legitimacy of the royal succession.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gauteng woman wants to be Misuzulu’s ‘first white Zulu Queen’

The 47-year-old King MisuZulu kaZwelithini was recognised as king at a traditional ceremony last month following the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini last year, who had reigned for 50 years.

KZN Government

KZN Provincial Government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the province is ready for the reed dance.

“The KwaZulu-Provincial Government is satisfied about the state of readiness for the annual reed dance to be hosted by his majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini at the eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma.”

“Following tough preparation to ensure the success of the event, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube received a briefing from the task team which is handling all logistics. The task team has conformed that it’s all systems go for one of the major events on the provinces cultural calendar,” Mabaso said.

Precautions

He said all necessary precautions have been taken for the reed dance.

“The government has been assured by the police and the entire security cluster that the safety of all attending the ceremony will not be compromised. The Justice and Crime Prevention and Security Cluster will ensure that all the vehicles transporting the maidens are safe, road worthy and that no alcohol, drinking and driving will be allowed.”

King MisuZulu’s office

Meanwhile, King MisuZulu’s office said regardless of the conflict which arose between two factions of the royal family – with some not wanting the event to be held at this palace – it expects the reed dance to go ahead without incident.

King Misuzulu is expected to deliver the main speech in the historic event which was revived by both his late parents.

ALSO READ: Maidens to defy criticism and dance for Zulu king