Questions raised about killing of King Misuzulu’s confidant 

Faizel Patel

Questions have been raised surrounding the murder of Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo, confidant to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Khumalo, was shot and killed on Saturday night, while returning home from the reed dance at eNyokeni Royal Palace.

Condolences

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, said the institution of traditional leadership is an important pillar that shapes many of the communities within the province.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa expresses ‘deep sadness’ for victims of Pongola crash

“We wish to convey our condolences to His Majesty, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who has lost a faithful steward.”

“We continue to call upon law enforcement agencies for them to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the criminals that are responsible for this act of cowardice,” Zikalala said.

We wish to convey our condolences to His Majesty the King Misuzulu kaZwelithini who has lost a faithful steward.



To the Khumalo family, our prayer is that the Lord Almighty strengthen them during this difficult period.— KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) September 18, 2022

KZN Legislature

Spokesperson for the Speaker of the legislature, Nomusa Phungula, also paid tribute to Khumalo.

“Dr Khumalo would be remembered for his role in managing the Zulu royal family affairs and as a historian, a culturalist and a very influential member of Indonsa Yesizwe think tank.”

Meanwhile, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said he was heartbroken by this act of barbarism.

“What is painful now is the killing of my headman, Dr Khumalo. Let me say this, my Zulu people: my heart is bleeding that this happened.

“We pray to God that those who did this are found. I swear to God, they will be found. We are hot on their heels, (and) we will find them.”

Police are yet to comment on the matter.

Reed Dance

Thousands of maidens gathered on Saturday, for the reed dance before the new king, defying criticism of this time-honoured event and a row over the legitimacy of the royal succession.

“This is the first time I have seen such a large number of young girls and Zulu warriors attend a reed dance since I was born,” the king said, thanking the estimated 10 000 women said.

During his speech, the monarch called for “peace and unity (to) prevail in the royal house”.

He also extended condolences to King Charles III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 47-year-old King MisuZulu kaZwelithini was recognised as king at a traditional ceremony last month following the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini last year, who had reigned for 50 years.

ALSO READ: IN PICS: First reed dance ceremony since Covid-19