‘Backlog is frightening’ – Report on revamp of SA’s electoral system gathers dust

Government’s commitment to see reforms to the country’s electoral system has been questioned by civil society as concerns grow about the delay in appointing a panel of experts to probe the feasibility of a new and more democratic voting system.

Some see the delay as another attempt to avoid implementing a truly democratic voting system in South Africa.

Electoral Act

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi has added his voice to the chorus, cautioning government that it should make a move or the Constitutional Court would force it to appoint the panel and fast-track the implementation of the new provisions in the amended Electoral Act.

He said the appointment of the panel was suggested for June, but that nothing had happened.

“The backlog is frightening. It is a story most people in South Africa are familiar with, where government conveniently shelves important tasks until after the next elections.

“Satisfaction with the ANC government on this issue has fallen sharply and the dissenting voices calling for an early election and the passing-on of this task to a new administration are growing.”

Government had been criticised for ignoring the Van Zyl Slabbert report, which recommended that 300 parliamentary seats be contested individually on a constituency basis, with an additional 100 seats elected on a party proportional representation system. It also included independent candidates in the process.

‘Lack of interest’

But the report has been gathering dust since 2003 when it was released by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). There were fears that the delay in appointing the nine-member panel signals a lack of interest in implementing a new system which would allow voters to have more choice in deciding who should be their parliamentary representatives.

The panel’s main task would be to undertake research into the new voting system and conduct public consultations before submitting a report to parliament.

This week, IEC national chair Mosotho Moepya said the home affairs minister had been in consultations with the commission on the matter as required by law, but the process was not finalised. He declined to give further details.

