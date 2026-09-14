Rescued parrot chicks signal progress in fight against wildlife trafficking

The suspect arrested in the second interception is due back in court after a bail hearing was postponed to 16 September 2026.

Endangered parrot hatchlings confiscated from suspected traffickers at OR Tambo International Airport are being nursed back to health by wildlife experts, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Monday.

Minister visits rescued hatchlings

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier visited the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) at the National Zoological Gardens in Pretoria on 10 September 2026.

He received an update on the eggs seized during two separate interceptions at the airport over the past two months.

“The eggs were confiscated in two separate interceptions at OR Tambo International Airport, and were being transported in makeshift incubators that exposed the eggs to significant risk from cold shock and shaking.

“This prevented many of the eggs from hatching and some of the hatched chicks from surviving past 3 days, the department explained.

It revealed that it asked Sanbi to step in and save as many birds as possible.

Maynier praised the team’s efforts.

“The incredible Sanbi team has been working around the clock to give these vulnerable hatchlings a fighting chance at survival, despite the conditions in which the eggs were being trafficked.”

He added that their work reflected well on the institute and strengthened the broader campaign against trafficking.

Species under CITES protection

Genetic testing is underway, however, early findings according to the department, have pointed to African Grey, Galah and Conure parrots among the hatchlings.

“All three species are listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites),” the department explained.

This means that exports require permits from both sending and receiving countries.

Under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, a conviction can carry a fine of up to R10 million, a prison term of up to ten years, or both.

Case postponed as charges mount

The suspect arrested in the second interception is due back in court after a bail hearing was postponed to 16 September 2026.

“Animal cruelty charges will be added to the charge sheet given the conditions in which the eggs were being transported,” the department said.

It added that investigators credited cooperation between the department’s Green Scorpions, police crime intelligence, border police and the stock theft and endangered species unit.

Maynier said the fight was far from over: “Environmental crime is organised crime.

“We are up against complex criminal international networks, and I will be engaging with our department to determine how we provide better resources and support to our Green Scorpions so that we send a clear message: wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated in South Africa.”