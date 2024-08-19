Matric final exams approaching – here are some study tips

Working through as many past exam papers as possible will help.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) preliminary examinations kicked off on Monday 19 August.

These examinations are in preparation for the final matric examinations starting on Monday 21 October 2024.

When getting ready for the matric exams, pupils should work through as many past examination papers as possible.

Study tips

Here are some study tips, according to the Basic Education Department, to ensure the exams are as successful as possible:

Be organised: have all your materials ready before you begin studying – pencils, pens, highlighters, paper, etc.

Be positive: remind yourself how important it is to remember the work and get the marks.

Take a walk outside: a change of scenery will stimulate your learning. You’ll be surprised at how much more you take in after being outside in the fresh air.

Break up sections into manageable parts: trying to learn too much at one time will only result in a tired, unfocused and anxious brain.

Short and sweet sessions: keep your study sessions short but effective and reward yourself with short, constructive breaks.

Teach your concepts to anyone who will listen: it might feel strange at first, but it is worth reading your revision notes aloud.

Use colour and images: your brain learns well with colours and pictures. Try to use them whenever you can.

Be confident with the learning areas you know well: focus your brain energy on the sections that you find more difficult to take in.

Repetition is the key: to retain information you have to learn. Keep going – don’t give up!

Rest: sleeping at least eight hours every night, eating properly and drinking plenty of water are all important things you need to do for your brain.

Treat studying like a physical workout – fuel your body, get enough rest, and stay energised to power through exam preparations.

