Rian van Heerden is back – and he’s stirring the pot again

He's is back with a new season of Laataand by Rian, featuring bold guests, fiery debates and unfiltered conversations.

For Rian, the ideal guest is someone who isn’t afraid to stand by their opinion, no matter the backlash. Picture: Supplied

Rian van Heerden has a way of getting people talking. He’ll do it again this April when the fourth season of Laataand by Rian starts.

As always, he’ll be sitting down for raw, unfiltered conversations with the people making headlines, some because they’re facing serious challenges, others because they refuse to back down from what they believe in.

“The new season promises more interesting celebrities and newsmakers, as well as their surprise guests,” Van Heerden said. “Viewers can also expect some people who don’t mince their words and fiery debates.”

And he’s not exaggerating. This season’s guest list is as intriguing as ever. Singer Heinz Winckler and his wife, Aletté, will join him to discuss the backlash surrounding their book launch.

Veteran radio host Darren Scott will discuss his ongoing health battle and why he refuses to let it define him. TikTok star Terrible Tess will bring her signature no-nonsense attitude, while singer-songwriter Jan Blohm will reflect on his career’s highs and lows.

Van Heerden will also welcome actress and comedian Marion Holm, actor and presenter Soli Philander, entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo and Ernst Roets, who recently made headlines after resigning from the Solidarity movement after 20 years.

Keeping the conversations coming

The team behind Laataand by Rian keeps their finger on the pulse to ensure they bring the most talked-about personalities to the table. “We keep an eye on the media to see who’s got people talking, and then it’s a matter of ensuring that we keep the content as interesting as possible for our viewers,” Van Heerden said.

But what makes someone the perfect guest? For Van Heerden , it’s simple. “Always someone who isn’t afraid to stand by their opinion, regardless of all the flack they get.”

Love or hate them, these guests have something to say, and Van Heerden is ready to get them talking.

*Laataand by Rian starts on Tuesday 8 April at 21:00 on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

NOW READ: Must-watch international series in March