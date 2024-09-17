ANC puts off four elective conferences in Limpopo

The ANC Limpopo has postponed four regional elective conferences due to issues with the membership portal, citing delays.

The regions had planned to begin their respective elective conferences after the spring season this year.

Party provincial secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe said the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) has decided to put the elective conferences off because of problems regarding the membership portal.

ANC conferences delayed

The conferences, Madazhe said, will take place soon as the portal problem had been fixed.

“The ANC Limpopo acknowledges that four of its regional committees are due for regional elective conferences.

“These are Peter Mokaba, Norman Mashabane, Sekhukhune and Vhembe.

“The PEC noted the election road maps submitted by three of the four regions, while the Vhembe region had not yet submitted its road map.

“We are pleased at the preparedness of our structures to hold elective conferences.

“The PEC has, however, resolved that all the submitted road maps will be put in abeyance until the membership portal problems are fully resolved,” said Madadzhe.

ANC leaders vying for positions

Those vying for the party’s plum jobs as regional chairs are Mopani district executive mayor Pule Shayi and Norman Mashabane regional secretary Goodman Mtileni in the Norman Mashabane region.

Polokwane’s executive mayor John Mpe is sweating it out against Limpopo ANC Women’s League provincial chair Mamedupi Teffo in the Peter Mokaba region.

Executive mayor for Sekhukhune district municipality Minah Bahula is set to be elected the region’s chair uncontested.

Mathope Tala is also likely to retain his position as Sekhukhune regional secretary.

It is not yet clear if MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Tshitereke Matibe and Vhembe ANC regional secretary Rudzani Ludere will go head to head for the plum job as regional chair.

All the regions have planned to hold their elective conference before December.

