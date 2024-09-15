IEC top brass to get ‘cost of living’ salary increase: Here’s how much they will now earn

Among those in line for an increase are a commissioner arrested for alleged fraud and another accused of bias.

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Mosotho Moepya and its commissioners will soon get a pay boost, in a move described as necessary to help them keep up with “the rising cost of living”.

The Commission recommended a 3.8% salary increase for the officials, but President Cyril Ramaphosa reduced this to 3% retrospectively for the 2023/24 financial year and 2.5% for 2024/25.

This means that Moepya’s salary package will jump from R2 573 782 (around R214 400 a month) to R2 650 995 (around R220 900 a month), and R2 717 270 (around R226 400 a month) in 2024/25.

Full-time commissioners were earning R2 240 835 (around R186 700 a month) and will now earn R2 308 060 (around R192 300 a month) and R2 365 762 (around R197 100 a month) in 2024/25.

Is the increase warranted?

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party called for discussions over the increase to be put on ice until a report on the 2024 national and provincial elections was given.

They argued the increases should only be granted once it was established how well the IEC had handled the election. Both parties have been critical of the IEC’s management of the polls, with the MK party alleging vote-rigging.

The Democratic Alliance’s Adrian Roos said his party supported the increases and pointed out that it was below inflation.

According to StatsSA, inflation has averaged between 5% and 6% over the last year, before falling to 4.6% in July. It is expected to stay around this mark or reduce slightly heading into 2025.

Roos argued the IEC officials’ salaries had decreased in real terms and should be in line with the rising cost of living. He said not doing so would make the roles unattractive.

Commissioner arrested for alleged theft and fraud

Among those in line for an increase are a commissioner arrested for alleged fraud and another accused of bias.

Commissioner Nomsa Masuku was arrested earlier this year for allegedly embezzling student funds during her time as Head of Standard Bank’s Social Corporate Investments (SCI) Programme. Masuku held this position before she was appointed as an IEC commissioner.

She appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on theft, fraud and money laundering charges.

“She allegedly transferred a sum of R800 000 to a second individual implicated in the case. Furthermore, the state alleges that she illicitly awarded bursaries worth R400 000 to ineligible recipients, including family members and friends,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said of the charges.

Masuku was released on R200 000 bail.

The IEC said it had noted Masuku’s arrest and would monitor the developments.

ALSO READ: IEC to monitor commissioner Masuku’s arrest for allegedly looting R1.2m

Commissioner accused of ‘bias’

Commissioner Janet Love was at the centre of a political and legal battle before the elections when she shared that convicted former president Jacob Zuma should not be allowed to contest the election.

Zuma’s MK party accused Love of bias and called for her to resign.

“The basis for our legitimate call for her removal, is due to her obnoxious behaviour on 24 January, before an objection was lodged regarding the eligibility of President Zuma to participate in the parliamentary elections.

“The pronouncement was not only premature and unwarranted but also in direct violation of the established IEC rules which stipulate that such declarations can only be made following an official objection,” party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

The IEC challenged this and said the claims lacked substance.

ALSO READ: Zuma barred from standing for election to Parliament, ConCourt rules

In May last year, Daily Maverick reported four Congolese opposition candidates demanded Love remove herself from auditing the country’s voter registration claiming she “had helped legitimise the fraudulent fabrication of an electoral register”.

NOW READ: IEC needs to do better in future elections – panel