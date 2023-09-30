‘Time to get in the ring and fight’: Maimane announces he’ll run for president in 2024

At the launch of Bosa’s election campaign, Maimane said his party will focus on providing jobs in South Africa.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday announced he will be running for president in the 2024 general elections.

Maimane launched Bosa’s election campaign in Tshwane as the party celebrated its first anniversary.

‘Time for change’

He said the campaign was launched in Tshwane because Bosa is aiming to become the new occupants of the Union Buildings.

“It is time for change, that together with all South Africans we can build a country that prospers for all who live in it,” said Maimane.

He said although defeating the ANC might seem “audacious”, he believes it is possible.

“History teaches us that there comes a day where David must confront Goliath and indeed see a nation born in a day. Now is that time.”

Continuing with the confrontational talk, Maimane said it was “time to get in the ring and fight”.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane – tells the masses that the time for spectatorship is done… "it's time to get in the ring and fight".

Bosa to ‘put a job in every home’

Maimane said Bosa will focus on providing jobs for South Africans. He claimed his party will be able to put a job in every home.

“Let’s put a job in every home and we do that by making sure our townships are places of economic zones where we can invest over R200 billion to create new jobs and wealth for our citizens,” he said.

He also said his party will roll out a programme where every unemployed person can take part in a six-month internship at a government institution, “so that when you go and look for work and they say ‘experience’… you can say ‘here is my talent’.”

The former DA leader also said wants to launch a fund to help new businesses in the country.

“I want all the companies who have benefitted from the past, to contribute to a jobs and justice fund so that we can fund new businesses.”

Maimane said Bosa will tackle crime in South Africa by decentralising policing and introducing 120 000 more police officers in the country.

He also said his party will improve trade with the United States, European Union and other African countries.

Another promise was to fix the energy crisis and introduce more renewable energy in the country.

Watch: 88-year-old on why he believes Bosa will bring change to SA:

88 year-old Max Ntuli barely held his tears back as he explained why he believes Bosa will bring the change SA needs. Ntuli said he has been a supporter of Maimane since his DA days.

