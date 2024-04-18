UK warns citizens of possible terrorist attacks in South Africa

The UK Foreign Office said the main threat is from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist groups, including ISIS.

The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office has issued a terrorism alert for South Africa and its citizens who are in or planning to travel to South Africa,

On its website, the UK Foreign Office warned that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in South Africa”.

Terror threats

“There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.”

The UK Foreign Office said the main threat is from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIS), and who may carry out ‘lone actor’ attacks.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate and could target public spaces and places visited by foreigners, such as tourist sites, shopping centres, high profile events, crowded places

“Stay aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities,” it said.

Israel’s war in Gaza

The UK Foreign Office also warned the current conflict in Israel and the “Occupied Palestinian Territories and Gaza has led to heightened tensions around the world”.

“Terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaida and Daesh, have called on their supporters to carry out terrorist attacks in response to the conflict. The conflict could also motivate individuals to carry out attacks.

“Terrorist attacks could target Jewish or Muslim communities, or the interests of Israel and its allies. Attacks could also be indiscriminate and occur without warning,” the UK Foreign said.

Protocols

State Security Agency (SSA) spokesperson Sipho Mbele told The Citizen, the “Travel Advisory was issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in January 2024 (is still in place) and was not specific to South Africa.

“Given the seriousness of the threat of terrorism, the Minister hereby wishes to indicate that there are established protocols between the SSA and its counterparts to exchange information on critical matters of national security on an ongoing basis. and as required.

“On domestic and international terrorism matters, the SSA continuously engages and cooperates with international partners, including the United Kingdom,” Mbele said.

Proof

However, International Relations department director-general Zane Dangor was puzzled by the UK’s “strange” claims about the possibility of a terrorist attack on South African soil,” News24 reported.

Dangor said he was waiting for the foreign office to provide proof for the “unfounded” allegations. He added the UK had failed to follow diplomatic channels to communicate concerns.

