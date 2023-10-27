Report shows SA made progress in mobilising funding to combat GBV

The Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Response Fund 1 yesterday released its second integrated annual report.

Although South Africa has not yet made strides in reducing the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), it has definitely progressed in supporting NGOs, mobilising funding and responding to some systemic issues that hamper progress.

The latest crime statistics for SA which cover the first quarter of 2023-24, revealed that the sexual offences category, including rape, had dropped by 2.8%.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that 9 252 cases were registered, down from 9 516 in the same period last year. Sexual assault and contact sexual offences had also decreased.

GBV activist Mpho Thethani said the work the fund was doing emphasised the importance of economic and business success in the empowerment of women “especially in vulnerable communities”.

“Elevated inflation, coupled with soaring unemployment rates, worsened by a persistent energy crisis and escalating food costs, collectively serve as fundamental factors contributing to increased violence and crime,” she said.

“The economic downturn, with an unemployment rate nearing 33%, has created favourable conditions for gender-based violence and femicide to flourish in vulnerable communities.”

CEO Sazini Mojapelo said the fund had achieved several critical milestones and made significant strides in its collective efforts to support projects under pillar two, which focuses on prevention and rebuilding social cohesion.

She said the fund had made progress in other areas including “pillar three (which deals with justice, safety and protection) as well as pillar four (which deals with response, care, support and healing)”.