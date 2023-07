While Mandela Month is in full swing, an umbrella organisation has called for ubuntu from South Africans to aid victims of gender-based violence because, it claims, little is being done by government. According to the National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) and other nonprofit organisations (NPOs) working in the social care services sector, there was little ubuntu (humanity or fellow feeling; kindness) coming from the government, especially not from the department of social development (DSD). ALSO READ: 100 days to make a difference: SA’s bold move against GBVF NSMSA’s head of the executive Dr Zubeda Dangor alleged it had...

While Mandela Month is in full swing, an umbrella organisation has called for ubuntu from South Africans to aid victims of gender-based violence because, it claims, little is being done by government.

According to the National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) and other nonprofit organisations (NPOs) working in the social care services sector, there was little ubuntu (humanity or fellow feeling; kindness) coming from the government, especially not from the department of social development (DSD).

NSMSA’s head of the executive Dr Zubeda Dangor alleged it had been announced recently that “unused” social services funds – money for critical services to vulnerable women, children, disabled and older persons – would be redistributed to other government departments.

NPOs doing govt’s work

She claimed the Gender Justice organisation had revealed recently that at regional meetings in Gauteng, in preparation for the upcoming provincial NPO summit, NPOs were increasingly being encouraged to find alternative funding.

“This emerging shift seems to imply that the government now expects nonprofits to fund themselves, even though these very NPOs are doing the government’s work,” she said.

“This is a clear indication government means to back out of its responsibility to provide care for the vulnerable.

“However, neither government nor the department of social services can legally withdraw a right from people, simply because they do not feel like funding these services any more or because they want to do something else.”

Dangor said the DSD was the department responsible for social care in the country. Underspending and the redistribution of its funds was counterproductive and not advisable and if redistribution within the department was required, it should be very closely monitored.

DSD spokesperson Lumka Oliphant did not respond to a query about the allegations at the time of going to print. Dangor added that there were some budgets which should be completely safeguarded, such as those for services which worked to protect women, children, the disabled and older persons.

“Funding uncertainty is nothing new to NPOs in the social care services sector in South Africa. And it is very concerning that government appears to be so cavalier with the well-being of our country,” she said.

SA’s greylist status affects NPO funding

It was understood that where NPOs tried to raise their own funds, their efforts were stymied as a result of the state of the nation.

Foreign donors no longer wanted to provide aid to a country plagued with corruption and weak governance and South Africa’s greylist status, as a result of not fully complying with international standards to counter money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, had a profound impact on foreign funding.

Executive and board member at NSMSA Bernadine Bachar said the reallocation of funds implied a potential reduction in resources available for addressing the needs of those affected by gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and other forms of vulnerability.

Bachar said NSMSA was deeply concerned about this move by DSD. NPOs played a crucial role in providing essential services to the most vulnerable in society and often filled gaps left by government agencies.

“By expecting these NPOs to fund themselves, government places an unfair burden on organisations that are already strained by limited resources.

“This move could jeopardise the continuity and quality of services provided by NPOs, thereby undermining government’s own efforts to address GBVF and support its vulnerable populations,” she said.

Bachar said the impact of the Covid pandemic on NSMSA, as well as the broader landscape of GBVF support services had been significant.

“The pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities and vulnerabilities, leading to an increase in GBVF incidents.

“The NSMSA, like many other organisations working in the field, has faced numerous challenges during this time,” she said.

“The pandemic has strained resources, disrupted service delivery and limited the ability of NSMSA and other organisations to reach and support survivors of GBVF.

“Lockdown measures and social distancing protocols made it difficult for shelters to operate at full capacity, resulting in reduced availability of safe spaces for victims.

“Additionally, the economic impact of the pandemic has put pressure on funding sources.”

Adequate govt funding

By highlighting this issue, NSMSA hoped to draw attention to the importance of adequate government funding and support for NPOs working in the field of GBVF and supporting vulnerable populations, Bachar said.

“The organisation expects the department of social development to recognise the crucial role played by NPOs in addressing GBVF and protecting survivors.

“NSMSA calls for the DSD to reconsider the decision to redistribute social services funds and instead prioritise the allocation of resources towards supporting and strengthening NPOs.

“NSMSA also advocates for increased collaboration between government and NPOs, emphasising the need for sustainable funding mechanisms, capacity-building initiatives, and policy reforms to better address the root causes of GBVF and ensure comprehensive support for survivors.”

