Woman arrested for allegedly killing cheating husband

She will appear in the Moutse Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder after she allegedly used her husband's firearm.

The wife allegedly fired several shots as her husband attempted to run away. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

An argument over a husband’s infidelity is alleged to have resulted in his murder.

The early Monday morning domestic dispute occurred in Elandsdoom Village, with Dennilton police securing the arrest of a 33-year-old woman.

Information from the scene suggested the wife used her 32-year-old husband’s firearm against him, firing several shots as he attempted to run away.

“Unfortunately, he collapsed in the street. Police and emergency medical services found the victim lying in a pool of blood and he was certified dead,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The woman and her husband are believed to be from KZN and were in the province working as educators at separate schools.

Ledwaba said the identify of the deceased will be released in due course.

The woman will appear in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder.

