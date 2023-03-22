‘SA is vulnerable to chaos without the rule of law’ – Ramaphosa

Stephen Tau

South Africa’s constitutional project will fail if vast inequalities and existing levels of poverty are not addressed by all levels of government, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

In his opening address at the National Conference on the Constitution: Reflections on the road ahead, Ramaphosa said without the rule of law, the country is vulnerable to chaos, violence, rampant corruption, violation of human rights as well as persistent inequality and the collapse of state institutions.

Several parts of the country have been experiencing protests and recently the so called ‘national shutdown’, which was led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday.

“The enforcement of laws through the judiciary is crucial in ensuring the sustainability and viability of our democracy.

“The Constitution correctly recognises that to advance the transformational promise, all spheres of government and all organs of state are required to provide effective, transparent, accountable and coherent governance,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa reminded those attending the conference that the Constitution is the product of long and protracted struggles for freedom, justice, equality, human dignity and a better life for all people.

“Our Constitution is the product of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

“This conference gives us an opportunity to reflect on the road we must traverse to strengthen our constitutional democracy and address the many challenges around the rule of law, accountability and social and economic justice,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the conference should also reflect on issues such as progress on land restitution and reform, electoral reform, governance as well as transformation of the economy.

“The conference should also reflect on corruption, crime and national security, and how these issues impact on the exercise and protection of human rights.

“The strengthening and entrenchment of constitutional democracy requires ethical, committed and effective leadership in all spheres of our society, political will and the support of all our citizens,” Ramaphosa said.