EFF shutdown: Rubber bullets fly in Mthatha as police and protesters clash

Getrude Makhafola

The EFF says four of its members were injured when police fired rubber bullets and teargas at marchers while the shutdown protest action was underway in Mthatha, Eastern Cape on Monday.

It was alleged that protesters insisted on taking a different route and blocking the busy R61 road, leading to clashes with the police, who then fired rubber bullets in return.

Mthatha is one of the areas identified as one of the hotspots for sporadic protests.

According to EFF central command team member Mandisa Makesini, two of those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

She said the police action was unwarranted.

“I am not sure why they behaved that way because this is a peaceful protest without any drama. However we will continue until midnight, we are not going to be intimidated by them.

“We are not certain at this stage as to how the injured at the hospital are doing. But all four of them suffered wounds from police rubber bullets, and during a peaceful protest.”

EFF members then dispersed, saying they were off to their local provincial office to regroup.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mthatha streets were abuzz as residents went about their business.

Heavy police presence

Members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) backed by private security flexed their muscles on Monday, manning the streets across the country.

Tensions escalated in Tembisa when protesters barricaded roads with rocks and rubble in the Winnie Mandela area.

Earlier, Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell visited the township. She said the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) was closely monitoring the situation along with the SAPS.

“There haven’t been incidents of violence, the EMPD has been on top of everything. As far as we can ascertain there has been no damage to the infrastructure.

“I and the safety MMC are monitoring the whole City of Ekurhuleni throughout the day,” she said.

She added that police arrested 13 people for alleged public violence in the city.

Debris, burnt tyres and rubbish were strewn on the road connecting Ivory Park and other surrounding areas by late afternoon.

Police still remained on the lookout in the township.

The EFF was supported by some political parties and trade unions, most of whom took part in a march alongside party leader Julius Malema in Pretoria.

The EFF is demanding an end to unreliable electricity supply and that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down.

According to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), at least 87 people have been arrested for various offences linked to the shutdown since Sunday night.

