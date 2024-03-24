SA yacht cruise held in Mozambique on suspicion of terrorism

The yacht crew was besieged by armed Mozambican naval patrol men after it changed course on its way from Zanzibar to Durban.

A three-member yacht crew from SA spent a week in captivity over terrorist suspicions. Photo: Katrina PARKER / US NAVY VISUAL NEWS SERVICE / AFP)

A South African yacht delivery crew suffered hell when it was captured by the Mozambican navy and held for a week under suspicion of being mercenaries or jihadists.

The Sunday Times reported that the three-member crew of the 56ft was captured after sailing the yacht onto a “no-go” area controlled by Isis militants operating in parts of Mozambican coast.

SA yacht Besieged

It was besieged by armed Mozambican naval patrol force in a ship after it had changed course on its way from Zanzibar to Durban to avoid strong current.

Shots fired

Soon shots rang out. Yatch skipper and owner Sean Roberts, 59, told the publication that two soldiers carrying AK-47 rifles physically interrogated him for two and half days until he started peeing blood.

The crew aid they were accused of coming from Madagascar by 19 officials who descended on their yacht despite the yacth’s log book detailing the Zanzibar trip.

Forced to pay fines

After being forced to pay a string of fines, they were allowed to finish the voyage.

The crew was fingerprinted and photographed by Interpol.

Warning to steer clear of ‘red zone’

Cruising yachts are advised to avoid Cabo Delgardo “red-zone” which is controlled by an Isis-affiliated rebel group called Shabaab.

The rebels have been reported to be behind several attacks in the region.

The conflict plays out between the group and authorities near A $20 billion (R380 billion) offshore liquified natural gas facility.

UN peacekeeping mission

South African National Defense Force (SANDF) soldiers are part of a team of troops assembled by the United Nations (UN) to enforce peacekeeping mission in the region.

