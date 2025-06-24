Farm attackers sentenced to life for the murder of Limpopo farmer

Prosecutors described the crime as 'premeditated executed with extreme violence'.

Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of a 35-year-old farmer, Nicolaas “Nicci” Janse van Rensburg, in Limpopo.

Malesela Albert Mangena (35), Velly Segwale (35), and Lesiba Solly Segwale (45) appeared in the Polokwane High Court on Monday, where the sentence was handed down.

The trio was also handed a combined additional 42 years’ imprisonment for multiple related offences.

Conviction

The sentence for the farmer’s murder comes after their conviction on 11 June in what prosecutors described as a “premeditated crime executed with extreme violence”.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the three men were found guilty on several charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery, murder, robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and unlicensed ammunition.

“The court ordered that the sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence for murder. Therefore, the effective sentence is life imprisonment. The court further declared the accused unfit to possess firearms under Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.”

Trial

Malabi-Dzhangi said during the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“The court heard that on 07 October 2022, the trio conspired to commit a robbery at Derdekraal Farm. Upon arrival, they entered the house and held a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint, demanding money and the safe keys. They handcuffed the boy and began looting valuable items.

“When the farm owner, Nicolaas Johannes Janse van Rensburg, and his partner arrived, the accused ordered them to sit down. An altercation ensued, during which Van Rensburg was shot and killed. The accused fled the scene but were later arrested following a thorough police investigation and remained in custody until the finalisation of their trial,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Farm murders

In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Advocate Norman Makhubele called two key witnesses. Kobus de Lange, representing South African commercial farmers, testified about the critical role farmers play in ensuring food security, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the national economy.

De Lange testified about the alarming rise in violent attacks on farmers.

The farmer’s sister, Taleza van Rensburg, provided emotional testimony on the devastating impact of the murder on the family and farmworkers.

Taleza said livestock had to be sold due to safety concerns, resulting in job losses and ultimately the farm’s closure.

Previous convictions

Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused had previous convictions for robbery and showed no remorse.

“The court agreed with the state’s submission that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence.”

Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentence.

“The NPA remains committed to delivering justice for victims of violent crimes, especially those murdered in cold blood for their belongings. I commend Advocate Makhubele and all the stakeholders involved in securing this conviction and sentence,” Thenga said.

