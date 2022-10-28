SAB, JMPD partner to make roads safer by launching alcohol evidence centres in Soweto

Citizen Reporter

South African Breweries (SAB) has partnered with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to make the country’s roads safer by using world class technology to help process drunk arrests more efficiently.

The two entities handed over seven Alcohol Evidence Centres (AEC) in Dube, Soweto, on Friday.

According to the JMPD, there are already 10 brick and mortar AECs in South African municipalities across the country, which make the roads more bearable, empowering authorities to enforce regulations.

The AECs are all fully equipped to also ensure that the evidence is properly collected and admissible in court. SAB also hopes to create a more responsible drinking culture in South Africa through this initiative.

“Together with JMPD, SAB believes more interventions need to take place to make South Africa’s roads safer. Our mission is to partner with traffic law enforcement partners in trying to combat road fatalities, this has been made possible through interventions such as the Mobile AEC’s,” said Mduduzi Lokotfwako, SAB’s Director of stakeholder and Government

JMPD Acting Chief of Police Thulani Khanyile said that the aim of the handover is to reduce fatalities in the city, especially ahead of the festive season.

“It’s also important to note that we are about to enter the festive season where we see increased incidences of drunken driving and a spike in road fatalities, so the opening of the AEC and the handover of the mobile AEC comes at a perfect time where we can address these issues.”

Last week, a total of 246 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence across Johannesburg.

