Gauteng Traffic Police member nabbed in Soweto for alleged possession of hijacked car

Citizen Reporter

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) K9 and Undercover Reaction Unit have arrested a 29-year-old Gauteng Traffic Police member for alleged possession of a hijacked white Volkswagen Polo in Dobsonville, Soweto.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, on Monday morning, officers received information from Crime Intelligence of an off-duty SAPS member who had been hijacked in Randfontein.

The information also indicated that the suspects were on their way to sell the vehicle in Meadowlands.

“The information was operationalised and the team was strategically placed at Impala Road in Dobsonville Gardens to be on the lookout for the vehicle,” said Fihla in a statement.

“While waiting, the hijacked vehicle was spotted with one occupant inside. The operational team followed the hijacked vehicle and attempted to stop it using blue lights and sirens. The suspect sped off in an attempt to evade an arrest. A high-speed chase ensued and the suspect was cornered at the intersection of Mohajane Street and Steve Kgame Drive in Dobsonville Extension 4.”

ALSO READ: Ex-cop arrested in connection with Krugersdorp gang rape case

The suspect attempted to flee on foot and officers gave chase.

He was eventually arrested and when searched, a PX4 pistol and the victim’s cell phone were allegedly found in his possession.

The officers conducted an inquiry into the firearm and they discovered that it belonged to the Gauteng Department of Community Safety and it was not reported stolen.

“The suspect was questioned about the firearm. He informed the officers that it is his service firearm and he is employed by the Gauteng Traffic Police. The suspect’s appointment card and firearm permit were also found in his possession,” said Fihla.

The hijacked vehicle was searched and a used ammunition cartridge case was found.

The man was arrested and a docket was opened at Dobsonville SAPS for further investigation.

The suspect was detained at the Meadowlands SAPS holding cells.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga cop arrested, money recovered from sangoma after cash-in-transit heist

The hijacked vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Lenasia pound. All the other exhibits which include the firearm, used cartridge, and the victim’s cell phone were booked in at Dobsonville SAPS.