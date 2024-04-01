Be careful as you head home on the N3 toll − heavy traffic expected

The N3 Toll Concession said it expects high volumes of traffic from Monday.

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. Picture: The Witness

With the Easter weekend drawing to a close, traffic volumes heading to Johannesburg on the N3 Toll Route is expected to increase dramatically as holidaymakers make their way back to Gauteng.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said it expects high volumes of traffic from Monday.

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

Heavy traffic

N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra said they expect at least 2 000 vehicles to pass through the route per hour just on Monday.

“It is also likely that busy conditions will continue on Tuesday since schools are only reopening on the 3rd of April. Road users are advised to plan ahead for possible congestion and delays along the route as a result of the high volumes.”

The N3TC said motorists can also expect partly cloudy conditions along the route around Cedara and misty condiitons at Nottingham Road.

“Partly cloudy from Mooi Plaza to Heidelberg. Please drive safely and take care.”

05h03 01/04 #N3Weather: Partly cloudy conditions along the #N3TollRoute from Cedara to Heidelberg. Please drive safely and take care. (23) April 1, 2024

Arrests

Meanwhile, over 1 000 motorists have been arrested and 900 vehicles impounded over the Easter weekend across the country, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

ALSO READ: Over 1 000 motorists arrested over Easter weekend across the country

The RTMC said the arrests related to various offences including drunken driving, producing false driving documentation, driving recklessly, operating on the roads without driving permits, overloading of both goods and passengers.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said vehicles were impounded mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for violation of public transport operating permits.

“Increased traffic volumes were experienced on Thursday and Friday from approximately 10h00 with N1 North and N3 South recording an average of 2 000 vehicles passing through various tollgates per hour. The N4 East recorded 1 900, while N1 South recorded an average of 1 000 vehicles.

Fatalities

Officials said at least 90 people lost their lives in road accidents in four provinces since the start of the Easter holidays.

Limpopo recorded the highest number of deaths after the horrific bus crash claimed the lives of 45 people.

ALSO READ: 7 people including four teens killed in horrific accidents in Tshwane since Friday