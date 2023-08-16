Nordic model in SA? The taxman cometh for TV licence dodgers…

Fake news again? We wish...If government gets its way, Sars might be ‘taxing’ TV licence dodgers soon. Take a look...

The SA Revenue Services (Sars) could be roped in to collect ring-fenced ‘tax’ from non-paying SABC viewers. Photo: iStock

Who could blame the people of Mzansi for being so gullible as to believe a fake statement circulating on Twitter earlier this year that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would be introducing a hefty licence fee for car radios?

Just another “Haibo!” moment for South Africa’s financially embattled national broadcaster which announced in February that it plans to introduce TV licence fees for computer monitors – even if they are not receiving broadcast signals on these devices.

Sars to collect ring-fenced ‘tax’ from non-paying SABC viewers?

Amid rumours swirling around that the until recently “boardless” public broadcaster might actually apply for business rescue, a new proposal to replace the SABC’s TV licences for a ring-fenced tax collected by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), has been put on the table.

The SABC’s TV licence system and compliance are without a doubt broken, with only an estimated fifth of its viewers heeding the call to “do the right thing and pay your TV licence”.

As per The Citizen‘s Vukosi Maluleke, the broadcaster reported that 81.7% of TV licence holders didn’t pay their annual fees for the 2021/22 financial year – contributing only R815 million of the total R4.45 billion TV licence bill.

Here’s how much it costs to comply in 2023:

First time applicants – R265 annual fee.

Renewals – R336 annually / R28 monthly with additional fees.

10% monthly penalty for non-payment.

A household levy fee funding model is being considered in the SABC Bill. Photo: Supplied

Haibo, Hlaudi!

On top of all these “Haibo” moments, it’s also still unclear whether former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has paid back the R11.5 million “success fee” he received in 2016 for a MultiChoice deal.

Last time the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) checked, the broadcaster’s former chief operations officer indicated in a statement that he will find a way to challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling against him in relation to the staggering bonus.

Not a pretty picture…

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele revealed recently that there were a total of 9.2 million accounts with R44.2 billion in outstanding balances.

“These balances comprise unpaid invoices and penalties levied for non-payment over several years. At least 5.6 million accounts have been handed over for external debt collection,” said Gungubele, in response to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Sinawo Tambo’s parliamentary questions.

SABC’s bigger picture? Household levy fee funding model

Satellite television provider MultiChoice is proposing an overhaul of the SABC’s funding model to phase out TV licences and introduce a ring-fenced public broadcasting service (PBS) levy to be collected by Sars.

This is the so-called Nordic model, which is usually a reference to countries such as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

According to the department’s’ draft White Paper on audio and audiovisual media services and online content safety dated July 2023, this proposed household levy fee funding model is being considered in the SABC Bill that was approved by the Cabinet in November last year for submission to Parliament for processing.

SABC jumping on the international satellite band wagon

It is expected that the public broadcaster will also have a mandate in legislation to operate international satellite television, radio and internet services under the name SABC international broadcast service or SABC foreign broadcasting service, which will include:

Channel Africa radio services; and

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation’s 24-hour internet-based radio station, Ubuntu Radio.

SABC has not publicly announced when it will start collecting these licence fees from households.

