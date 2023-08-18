Funding SABC is something citizens will have to do

Part its mandate is to provide news from all corners of the country – where other media are unable to go because of money constraints.

The SABC TV licence has always been a contentious issue because many believe TV viewing is a right and should be free.

There is a valid argument that our public broadcaster should be forced to stand on its own feet financially and provide for its running costs through revenue from advertising. If there is not enough money coming in, the argument goes, then the corporation must cut its coat to suit its cloth and trim staffing levels.

ALSO READ: The taxman cometh? SABC could use Sars to collect TV licence fees

The counter-narrative is that a broadcaster such as SABC has a duty to supply information, education and entertainment to all spheres of the population – regardless of whether this is financially viable in commercial broadcasting terms.

Part of that mandate is to provide news from all corners of the country – where other media are unable to go because of money constraints.

The SABC has, so far, managed to ward off attempts to make it a government broadcaster – controlled by the ruling party – and does a reasonably responsible job in providing unbiased news coverage, which is vital in a young democracy such as ours.

ALSO READ: SABC taking you for a ride? Shock car radio licence claim revs broadcaster

So funding it – through licences or even via levies collected by the taxman – is something citizens will have to do.