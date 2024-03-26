Sadtu concerned about allegations of jobs-for-cash in North West schools

SADTU has appealed for those with information on the sale of posts to come forward

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has condemned the alleged selling of teacher posts and other vacancies in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district in the North West.

Two officials suspended

Sadtu said it had noted the suspension of a school principal and a circuit director over the allegations of selling teacher vacancies.

Sadtu North Wst Provicnial Secretary George Themba said the union had noted the reports with great concern.

“The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in the North West has noted with great concern the allegations of selling of posts around the Tshing Circuit in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. The union views these allegations in a very serious light and further notes the precautionary suspension of a school principal and circuit manager in relation to these allegations,” Themba said in a statement.

He called on those with information on the selling of posts to come forward.

“We encourage our members with information on selling of posts to report such to the Union’s General Secretary and law enforcement agencies. The union will continue to work with the law enforcement agencies to hold individuals accountable. We encourage Sadtu structures to deal with the issue of selling of posts and infuse the anti-corruption and selling of posts in the union’s “I AM A SCHOOL FAN” Campaign,” Themba said.

The Union distanced itself from these incidents.

“The union will never condone or tolerate criminal acts in education. The selling of posts is corruption. It de-professionalizes the profession and denies highly qualified and skilled educators who are not connected, and who do not have money, fair opportunities for upward mobility,” Themba said.

Provincial education department investigates

Themba said the union had been informed that the provincial education department had been investigating the allegations.

He called for those involved to corporate with government officials.

“The union equally notes that the department has set up an investigation into the matter and wishes that such an investigation be concluded within a reasonable period without any form of prejudice,” Themba said.

The North West is not the only province that has been put on the spotlight for the sale of teacher posts. There have been reports in other provinces where, in some cases, a teacher post would be on sale for R80 000. In KwaZulu-Natal it was reported that cows would be used as part of the sale. The practice has been widely condemned by government and different School Governing Bodies (SGBs).