Bafana star Mokoena – Malema is my favourite president

'He is my favourite president in the country!' said the Sundowns midfielder.

Teboho Mokoena has declared his support for Julius Malema. Picture: Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena praised Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, as South Africa returned from the Caf Africa Cup of Nations at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

A crowd gathered to greet the Bafana team, but the prominent colour was red, as the EFF basically turned the even into their own party.

“Ta Julius!” exclaimed Mokoena, as the Sundowns midfielder was welcomed on stage in a live SABC broadcast.

“He is my favourite president in the country!

“Thank you for coming over,” added Mokoena to the fans.

“This is the proudest moment of my life, for my family, I will keep on doing my best to make the family proud.”

Mokoena proudce a Man of the Match performance in the last 16 against Morocco, including scoring a brilliant free kick. He also scored a penalty against Nigeria in the semifinals, as Bafana ended up winninga first bronze medal at the AFCON in 24 years.