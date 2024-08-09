‘Victimisation’ of Chidimma Adetshina costs SA spot at Literature Festival in Mexico

Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from Miss South Africa pageant this week.

The Puebla International Literature Festival in Mexico, an annual event dedicated to celebrating literature and promoting cultural exchange, has revoked South Africa’s designation as the country-in-focus for this year’s festival following the saga surrounding Chidimma Adetshina

The decision follows Adetshina’s withdrawal as a finalist for Miss South Africa.

Adetshina has been the subject of alleged xenophobic attacks on social media with South Africans, including ministers, questioning her citizenship.

Chidimma Adetshina ‘victimisation’

The Mexican festival organisers said the decision has been made after “careful consideration of recent developments that have deeply troubled the African community.”

“It is with a sense of sadness that we acknowledge the distressing events in South Africa, where the apparatuses of the state, coupled with the troubling silence of many within the cultural sphere, have enabled a climate of mob rule.

“This has led to the victimisation of Chidimma, her family, and members of the immigrant communities in South Africa, thus undermining the very principle of justice, equality, and human dignity that literature seeks to uphold,” the organisers said.

They also declared their intention to become a beacon of the celebration of various voices, cultures, and ideas.

“We believe that literature has the power to challenge the status quo, to speak to authority, and give a voice to the voiceless.

“However, we cannot in good conscience, honour a country as a focal point of our celebration when it is currently embroiled in such profound injustices as has been currently gathering momentum following the Miss South Africa beauty pageantry.”

Home Affairs on Adetshina citizenship

Adetshina’s withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant came after the Department of Home Affairs revealed on Wednesday that it found prima facie indications of fraud and identity theft committed by her mother.

The department made the discovery after it launched an investigation into her citizenship.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber stated that Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother, as she was an infant at the time when the activities took place in 2001.

Adetshina was set to compete in the 2024 Miss South Africa event on Saturday.

The Miss South Africa organisers wished Chidimma all of the very best and success in all her endeavours.

