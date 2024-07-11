Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6: Unleash the Power of Foldables with Enhanced AI

From capturing to editing to viewing, the AI-powered Pro Visual Engine on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 takes your creativity to the next level.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 boasts a range of AI-powered features that optimize the large screen for enhanced productivity.

Samsung Electronics South Africa today announced the all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, alongside the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris.

A New Chapter in Mobile AI with Foldables

Samsung is ushering in a new era of mobile AI by leveraging the unique capabilities of its foldable form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 provide more opportunities to maximize AI features, thanks to their large screens, Flex Window, and innovative Flex Mode. Built on Samsung’s history of innovation, Galaxy AI empowers users with a powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable experience that accelerates communication, productivity, and creativity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Unmatched Productivity on a Large Screen

The Galaxy Z Fold6 boasts a range of AI-powered features that optimize the large screen for enhanced productivity.

Note Assist on Samsung Notes offers translation, summaries, and auto-formatting for effortless meeting notes.

on Samsung Notes offers translation, summaries, and auto-formatting for effortless meeting notes. New Transcript Feature: Transcribe, translate, and summarize voice recordings directly in Notes.

Transcribe, translate, and summarize voice recordings directly in Notes. PDF Overlay Translation: Effortlessly translate text in PDF files with perfect overlay in Notes, supporting text in images and graphs.

Effortlessly translate text in PDF files with perfect overlay in Notes, supporting text in images and graphs. Composer by Samsung Keyboard suggests text based on simple keywords for emails and compatible social media apps. Analyzes previous posts to reflect your tone.

by Samsung Keyboard suggests text based on simple keywords for emails and compatible social media apps. Analyzes previous posts to reflect your tone. Enhanced S Pen Experience: Create sophisticated artwork with Sketch to Image. Simply sketch or draw on photos in Gallery or Note screen to generate image options.

Galaxy Z Fold6 deepens your work and entertainment experiences with the power of Google’s latest AI advancements:

Integrated Google Gemini App: Your personalized AI assistant, offering help with writing, learning, or planning right on your phone. Access Gemini overlay by swiping the corner of the screen or saying “Hey Google.”

Your personalized AI assistant, offering help with writing, learning, or planning right on your phone. Access Gemini overlay by swiping the corner of the screen or saying “Hey Google.” Effortless Itinerary Planning: Get real-time flight and hotel booking information with Google Gemini. Explore landmarks and routes using Google Maps in split-screen multi-window.

Get real-time flight and hotel booking information with Google Gemini. Explore landmarks and routes using Google Maps in split-screen multi-window. AI-powered Barrier-Free Communication: Interpreter’s new conversation mode allows both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for natural interactions. One-way translation facilitates comprehension during lectures or presentations. Live Translate now extends beyond Samsung’s native calling app to popular third-party apps.

Unleash Your Creativity with Pro-Visual Engine

From capturing to editing to viewing, the AI-powered Pro Visual Engine on the Galaxy Z Fold6 takes your creativity to the next level.

Effortless Photo Editing: The large screen and advanced editing experience with Photo Assist help you create professional-grade content with ease.

The large screen and advanced editing experience with Photo Assist help you create professional-grade content with ease. Portrait Studio: Explore diverse portrait styles like 3D cartoon or watercolor.

Explore diverse portrait styles like 3D cartoon or watercolor. Instant Slow-mo: Generate additional frames to create a slow-motion video while maintaining a smooth viewing experience. Share instantly with friends and family.

Generate additional frames to create a slow-motion video while maintaining a smooth viewing experience. Share instantly with friends and family. Enhanced Gaming Experience: Powerful chipset and a larger vapor chamber enable longer, high-performance gaming. Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing, brought to life on a brighter 7.6-inch display with up to 2,600 nits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: Personalized Experiences on the Go

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not just compact, it boasts new customization and creativity features to make the most of every moment.

Enhanced AI-assisted Functions on FlexWindow: Reply to texts with Suggested replies, access Samsung Health updates, select music tracks, and check information from multiple widgets simultaneously.

Reply to texts with Suggested replies, access Samsung Health updates, select music tracks, and check information from multiple widgets simultaneously. Photo Ambient: Wallpaper changes in real-time based on the time and weather.

Wallpaper changes in real-time based on the time and weather. AI-powered Auto Zoom: Automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in or out for perfect compositions.

Automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in or out for perfect compositions. Upgraded Camera Experience: New 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors ensure clear and crisp details.

New 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors ensure clear and crisp details. Enhanced Night Photography: Nightography, now available in popular social media apps like Instagram, lets you capture stunning photos even in low light.

Nightography, now available in popular social media apps like Instagram, lets you capture stunning photos even in low light. Long-lasting Battery Life: Hardware and software optimization ensure extended usage.

Security You Can Trust, Controlled by You

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade, multi-layer security platform. Galaxy AI settings empower you to control how your data enhances your experience. Enhanced Data Protection offers end-to-end encryption for data backups, syncing, and restoration with Samsung Cloud.

Sustainable Innovation

Samsung is committed to a sustainable future. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 reinforce this commitment by using recycled materials like.