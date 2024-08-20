Artificial Intelligence and SmartThings reinventing kitchens

The appliances showed how AI technology can revolutionise your connected lifestyle, all while helping you save time, energy, and money.

Whether we like it or not, artificial intelligence (AI) is the buzzword of the moment and could even be leading to a new digital revolution in the kitchen.

However, innovative it may be, the use of AI in the culinary world actually isn’t so new with a number of appliances now making their way to a space where master chefs conjure up exotic creations.

Last week, Samsung South Africa introduced its Bespoke AI range at Design Quarter, Johannesburg, showcasing the latest line-up in Bespoke AI refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and SmartThings.

The appliances showed how AI technology can revolutionise your connected lifestyle, all while helping you save time, energy, and money.

ALSO READ: AI is already an ingredient in many kitchens

Connected homes

While many would love a more connected home, the technology comes at a premium price and if you have children, well there will be a lot of fidgeting as they novelty sets in.

The voice-activated coffee machine is so last year. Now, it’s all about the culinary experience, along with creating an ecosystem of appliances.

The new Samsung appliances showcased include a fridge with a glass door turns clear when a person walks past. LG has something similar, called the “knock knock” which prompts you to tap on the glass to see what’s inside.

A washing machine with Spotify and internet access may be useful but is there a need for that when smart speakers provide better sound quality.

Pricey

However with prices starting at about R70 000 for a fridge and R50 000 for a washing machine, consumers will need very deep pockets to smartify their kitchens.

Technology is making the kitchen more and more complicated and tech companies aims and visions are to create an environment that is welcoming and stress-free so that families can enjoy the optimal culinary experience without having to eat out.

As the objects’ design remains perhaps too self-consciously high-tech or expensive for many people’s kitchens or bedside tables, the smartphone is likely to remain the mouthpiece of the AIs for some time yet.

ALSO READ: You can now play UNO in your BMW, but not while driving