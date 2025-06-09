Vivo launches affordable new Y-Series smartphones

The entry level and midrange smartphone market has become fiercely competitive.

As South Africans continue to look for more affordable smartphones that rival flagship models, Vivo has introduced its latest Y Series lineup: the Y29, Y19s Pro, and Y04.

In February, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi took steps to accelerate access to more affordable smart devices and smartphones.

Competition

The entry-level and midrange smartphone market has become fiercely competitive as tech companies pack innovative features, including artificial intelligence enhancement, into phones that are affordable.

Huawei, Samsung, Oppo, Honour and Xiaomi are operating in a saturated market with all wanting the largest piece of the South African consumer market pie.

With its latest series of devices, Vivo claims an industry-first seven-star quality promise, designed to give users peace of mind with robust protection and dependable performance across the Y Series range.

Y29

While Y29 leads with the full suite of premium protections, the Y19s Pro and Y04 are also equipped with durability and performance features.

The flagship of the Y Series, the Y29, features a slim 6500mAh BlueVolt battery. It has a reinforced anti-drop armour design, a 120Hz display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 685.

Y19s

The Y19s Pro features IP64 resistance, dual 300% audio booster speakers. Vivo said with 256GB of internal storage, “there’s plenty of room for apps, media, and memories.”

Picture: Vivo

Y04

Vivo claims the Y04 is set to raise the bar in the entry-level segment with the largest storage capacity in its price range – a generous 256GB of internal storage.

The Y04 features IP64 dust and water resistance, a long-lasting 5500mAh battery.

“With the new Y Series, Vivo is not just launching affordable smartphones – it’s introducing a new benchmark for performance, durability, and peace of mind in this segment,” Vivo said.

Picture: Vivo

Availability and pricing

The Vivo Y29 is available at a recommended retail price of R7 999. The Y19s Pro is priced at R5 999, while the Y04 is available for R2 999.

