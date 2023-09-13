‘Tshwane not facing any financial challenges’ -Samwu sticks to its guns

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) won’t back off in the fight for salary increases for members working for the City of Tshwane. Samwu deputy general secretary Dumisane Magagula warned that mayor Cilliers Brink’s decision to review the ruling by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) will anger many workers. Tshwane 'can afford salaries' “The city, in particular mayor Cilliers Brink, has indicated that the city is facing financial challenges. It is, however, our view that the city is not facing any financial challenges but governance issues,” he added. ALSO READ: City of Tshwane workers face dismissal…

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) won’t back off in the fight for salary increases for members working for the City of Tshwane.

Samwu deputy general secretary Dumisane Magagula warned that mayor Cilliers Brink’s decision to review the ruling by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) will anger many workers.

Tshwane ‘can afford salaries’

“The city, in particular mayor Cilliers Brink, has indicated that the city is facing financial challenges. It is, however, our view that the city is not facing any financial challenges but governance issues,” he added.

Magagula has called on Brink to reconsider the decision to review the SALGBC ruling at the Labour Court.

“It has been proven that the city does have the money to pay these increases. The only thing lacking is political willingness.

“If the city cares about its employees, it will ensure that workers are paid their 3.5% and 5.4% salary increases,” he said.

Samwu has assured its members the union’s leadership will continue fighting until the salary and wage collective agreement is implemented in its entirety by the City of Tshwane.

Increased salaries, increased municipal rates

But Democratic Alliance (DA) Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said increased salaries in Tshwane will increase municipal rates.

“Residents will inevitably be required to pay more for less of the services they require. An increase in salaries will result in an exercise to supplement an already burdened budget, using ratepayers’ money,” he said.

Moloto said the judgment was deeply flawed and based on a theoretical budget surplus rather than a thorough examination of the city’s actual cash flow.

“The DA caucus therefore fully supports the decision of mayor Brink to initiate a review of this judgment.”

Moloto said the city could not bear the burden of an additional R600 million resulting from this increase.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said seven employees at Tshwane Bus Services have been served with letters of intent to dismiss.

They have 24 hours to make representations as to why they shouldn’t be dismissed.