SANDF confirms SA Army College building in Tshwane damaged by fire

Citizen Reporter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that a fire broke out at the SA Army College Centre for Conflict Simulation building in Thaba Tshwane in Pretoria on Tuesday.

According to SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

“The fire was brought under control by the Tshwane Fire Brigade in conjunction with the SA Air Force Brigade. The extent of the damage and the costs thereto will be assessed by the Fire Brigade Chief during an already launched investigation into the causes of the fire, including establishing the events that led to the fire,” said Mahapa.

“Further information on the fire incident will be communicated in due course or as it is made available by the relevant sources.”

In a separate incident in Tshwane on Tuesday, two families lost their homes after a fire broke out.

Ward 18 councillor Fortune Mampuru told Newzroom Afrika that one house was occupied by five family members, while about nine people lived in the other building, said to be next to the Stats SA building in Tshwane.

Only the formal structure was affected, while the informal structures behind the building were not affected.

Arrive Alive has shared a few safety tips on what to do in case a fire breaks out at home.

Preventing fire at home

What you should do:

Buy a small fire extinguisher from a reputable dealer to keep in your home – note the correct way to use it

Familiarize yourself with emergency numbers in the event of a fire and medical emergency

Take note of warnings on selected appliances – do not cover heaters

Check electrical cables regularly for damage

Stay low to the ground when exiting a smoke-filled room. Smoke will rise and staying low will minimise the potential for inhalation injuries.

Cover your nose and mouth with a (moist) cloth. This also minimises the inhalation of smoke by breathing through a barrier.

Exit the burning building as soon and as safely as possible.

Extinguish cigarettes/Cigars and Pipe Tobacco in the appropriate manner

What you should not do:

Leave the room where a candle is burning, a heater is on, fire in the fireplace is still burning fiercely, oil is on heat atop the stove etc.

Pack personal belongings before leaving the house in the event of a fire

Try and put an oil fire in the kitchen out with water

Open a closed door of a room suspected to be on fire.

Enter a room that is on fire

Re-enter the home once you have exited away from the fire

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde