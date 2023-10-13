SANDF investigates video of soldiers allegedly manhandling man

SSouth Africans have, however, defended the soldiers.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it is investigating a video that is circulating on social media showing soldiers allegedly assaulting a man.

In the video, the soldiers can be seen kicking an unresponsive man as others look on.

The allegation is that the man is a car thief who was found removing a tracking device from one of the soldiers’ cars.

Although the video was shared on social media on Thursday, it was unclear where and when the incident occurred.

In a statement on Friday, SANDF communications head Siphiwe Dlamini said they had noted the video “showing a group of people dressed in recognisable SANDF combat dress (camouflage) manhandling an unknown person at an undisclosed location.”

“The SANDF is gathering information related to the incident in order to establish facts pertaining to the matter. Once all facts have been established, the SANDF will pronounce itself.”

The general sentiment, however, on social media is in defence of the soldiers.

Soldiers seen attacking a suspected car thief. It is believed the SANDF member tracked his vehicle and found the suspect removing the tracking device. @SANDF_ZA pic.twitter.com/hnOLLsOkHX — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 12, 2023

In a separate incident, the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has suspended, detained and confined eight peacekeepers on allegations of exploitation, sexual abuse, and other forms of serious misconduct.

Although MONUSCO did not provide more details on the personnel involved, AFP reported all belonged to the South African contingent of the UN force.

According to the UN, the personnel involved were deployed at a MONUSCO base in the east of the country.

According to UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, speaking on Wednesday during his daily briefing from New York, MONUSCO had received reports that they were “fraternising, after curfew hours, at an out-of-bounds bar known to be a place where transactional sex occurs.”

“After confirming their presence and attempting to detain the contingent members for breaching the UN’s standards of conduct and the Mission’s non-fraternisation policy, UN Mission personnel were physically assaulted and threatened by the contingent members,” Dujarric said in a UN statement.

“There is also evidence indicating a serious failure in the exercise of command and control by senior military officials belonging to that same contingent.”

MONUSCO condemned the peacekeepers’ actions and vowed to assist the victims.

“The Mission strongly condemns such behavior, which is unworthy of United Nations personnel. MONUSCO ensures that all of its staff adhere to the strictest conduct standards and continues its prevention efforts and commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of the victims,” it said.

“The relevant authorities are being informed of the allegations, including a request to deploy a National Investigation Officer to investigate jointly with OIOS.

“Any identified victim will be referred for assistance in line with the UN strategy on support to victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.”