Union wants principal suspended for attacking teacher

Natu calls for Mpumalanga principal’s suspension after allegedly assaulting a teacher in front of pupils, leaving the teacher bleeding.

There are calls for the Mpumalanga provincial education department to suspend a principal accused of assaulting another teacher in front of pupils, National Teachers’ Union (Natu) made the call as the acting principal of Lifalethu Primary School in Embalenhle is expected to appear at the Evander Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on common assault charges.

The squabble started in the school staff room, where the teacher had an argument with a community member.

The principal reportedly sided with the community member and when the argument degenerated, the principal allegedly pushed and kicked the teacher.

According to a leaked report, the teacher was left bleeding.

Union wants principal gone by time teacher recovers

“We are disappointed because the acting principal has not been suspended despite the fact that she is facing serious allegations. I reported this matter on Friday and I was expecting that today she will be suspended to allow the investigation to take place,” said Natu provincial chair Pat Navela.

“We don’t want the assaulted member to return to work and find her there. When I telephoned the circuit manager for an update, he told me he had not received the report concerning the matter.”

Mpumalanga department of education spokesperson Gerald Sambo said the principal was not suspended and the department would take action after it had concluded its investigations.

“The department has been informed of this development, which it condemns in the strongest terms. Teachers are expected at all times to uphold the highest standards of professionalism,” said Sambo.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi said it was a normal procedure that in a common assault case the accused person could be released on warning and be ordered to appear in court.

“I can confirm that an assault case was registered. The suspect was warned to appear before Evander Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The suspect has a known fixed address. The motive of keeping a person in custody is to secure the person’s attendance in court,” said Nkosi.

ALSO READ: Policewoman who slapped member of public to face internal disciplinary case [VIDEO]

SGBs condemn principal’s conduct

Matakanye Matakanye, secretary-general of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, also condemned the principal’s alleged conduct and urged authorities to issue harsh penalties for teachers who exposed pupils to violence.

“We condemn the assault because in school, teachers are parents and the school is a second home to our children.

“The principal must be severely punished so that this does not repeat itself. She must be fired for displaying such conduct,” said Mtakanye.

Henrick Makaneta, an education expert, called on authorities to investigate the matter and ensure justice was served. He said the principal’s alleged conduct was disappointing as she was supposed to be a leader who protects both pupils and staff.

“We do not encourage principals to behave in this manner, they should be leading by example,” said Makaneta.

ALSO READ: Suspended Pretoria Girls principal not allowed to return to work despite time served