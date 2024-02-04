Two SANDF members injured after helicopter comes under fire in DRC

The Ops Medic on the flight was injured in the chest. He is in a stable condition.

Picture for illustration. The SANDF Search and Rescue team rapel from an Oryx helicopter during the AAD closing airshow 25 September 2022. . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that one of its Oryx helicopters came under fire while en route from Rwindi to Goma in the Eastern DRC.

The Oryx, under United Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco), was conducting casualty evacuation in Rwindi and was enroute to Goma.

According to spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini, the pilot and commander of the aircraft suffered a gunshot wound to his finger, while the Ops Medic on the flight was injured in the chest. He is in a stable condition.

“The rest of the passengers onboard suffered no injuries and the helicopter landed safely in Goma,” said the SANDF in a statement released on Saturday.

The SANDF’s deployment to the DRC has not been without controversy, with eight soldiers having been recalled from the DRC due to serious allegations of misconduct in October last year.

According to the Department of Defence at the time, a UN report alleged that eight SANDF soldiers deployed in Beni were apprehended by the United Nations Military Police (UN MP) for being in direct breach of the curfew time and other regulations related to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA).

“Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the SANDF took a decision to recall the implicated soldiers back to South Africa to answer to the allegations and to give account of events that transpired on Sunday, 01 October 2023 in Beni.”

The department also dispatched National Investigating Officers (NIOs) to the Monusco deployment area to conduct a formal investigation.

Last month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately recall the country’s troops once the Monusco obligations come to an end.

The party argued that the deployment would potentially place the lives of SANDF members at risk.

“The reality is that the SANDF does not have the capacity to effectively pursue an anti-insurgency campaign against the M23 rebels and neither does it have the prime mission equipment to support the ground forces. For example, the SANDF has no Rooivalk helicopters available and the five Oryx in the DRC will likely be reduced to two during the course of that DRC deployment,” said DA MP Kobus Marais.

“Military experts have warned that without proper air cover as well as transport and air elements, the SANDF/SADC intervention brigade will find it difficult to operate in hostile terrain.

“Perhaps the greatest risk that the SANDF faces is that their adversary, the M23 rebels, has operated in the eastern DRC for many years and are familiar with the terrain. Unless the intervention force led by the SANDF is well constituted in terms of size and rapid mobility, they would be at the mercy of the M23 rebels who have become adept at using guerrilla tactics.

“The DA strongly opposes the reckless deployment of our troops and to advance our nation’s integrity and the safety of our people.”

According to DefenceWeb, South Africa deployed 1,144 military personnel to the area, with the Monusco mandate expected to wrap up in December.