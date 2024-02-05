Daily news update: SANDF members injured, Mandela family conflict and ANC to ask Mbeki for help
Picture: iStock
In today’s news, the ANC wants former president Thabo Mbeki to help it campaign ahead of the elections this year. The party has even sent former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli to speak to Mbeki.
Furthermore, members of the Mandela family could be set to face off in court over the burial of Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka.
News today: 5 February
Two SANDF members injured after helicopter comes under fire in DRC
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that one of its Oryx helicopters came under fire while en route from Rwindi to Goma in the Eastern DRC.
The Oryx, under United Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco), was conducting casualty evacuation in Rwindi and was enroute to Goma.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in three provinces
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Monday.
Residents in these areas should prepare for strong gusty winds, excessive lightning and heavy downpours.
Mandela family could go to court to get Zoleka’s body exhumed – report
According to a report in City Press, some family members want Zoleka to be exhumed and reburied next to her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Zoleka passed away in September after losing her battle with cancer. She was 43 years old.
ANC to ask Mbeki for help ahead of elections – report
Although Mbeki has not taken as drastic a step as Zuma, he has criticised the ANC in the recent past. Last year, he hinted that he would not be willing to campaign for the party.
“There are many things that are going wrong which are not being attended to. I can’t go to the ordinary people of our country and say ‘vote for these people who are doing wrong things’. I can’t do that,” he said.
Namibia’s President Hage Geingob dies in hospital
Namibia’s President Hage Geingob died early on Sunday in a hospital in Windhoek, the presidential office said in a statement. He was 82.
Geingob, who was serving his second term as president, revealed last month that he was receiving treatment for cancer.
FS Fashion Week founder Candy Smith breaks silence on R300k tax fine
Creative entrepreneur and award-winning businesswoman Candy Smith has spoken out following her tax woes.
This comes after allegations that the Free State Fashion Week founder was fined R300,000/3 years in prison for submitting fraudulent tax returns and violating the Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011.
IN PICS: Why Malema’s partner Mantoa is one of the best-dressed wives in SA politics
This week Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema wished his wife Mantoa Malema happy birthday with the sweetest birthday message online.
Not one to shy away from public displays of affection for his stunning wife, Malema declared: “It’s a big day today! The love of my life, my gorgeous and brilliant wife is celebrating her birthday! I’m beyond excited to wish her all the best in life.”
It’s the end of the road for ‘lucky’ Bafana at Afcon, says Khanye
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye says Bafana Bafana were very lucky to have made it to the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
This was after South Africa edged Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties in a quarterfinal match played at Yamoussoukro on Saturday.