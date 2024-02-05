Daily news update: SANDF members injured, Mandela family conflict and ANC to ask Mbeki for help

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the ANC wants former president Thabo Mbeki to help it campaign ahead of the elections this year. The party has even sent former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli to speak to Mbeki.

Furthermore, members of the Mandela family could be set to face off in court over the burial of Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka.

News today: 5 February

Two SANDF members injured after helicopter comes under fire in DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that one of its Oryx helicopters came under fire while en route from Rwindi to Goma in the Eastern DRC.

Picture for illustration. The SANDF Search and Rescue team rapel from an Oryx helicopter during the AAD closing airshow 25 September 2022.

The Oryx, under United Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco), was conducting casualty evacuation in Rwindi and was enroute to Goma.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in three provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Monday.

Picture: iStock

Residents in these areas should prepare for strong gusty winds, excessive lightning and heavy downpours.

Mandela family could go to court to get Zoleka’s body exhumed – report

According to a report in City Press, some family members want Zoleka to be exhumed and reburied next to her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela. Picture: Instagram

Zoleka passed away in September after losing her battle with cancer. She was 43 years old.

ANC to ask Mbeki for help ahead of elections – report

Although Mbeki has not taken as drastic a step as Zuma, he has criticised the ANC in the recent past. Last year, he hinted that he would not be willing to campaign for the party.

Former president Thabo Mbeki addresses the audience at Constitution Hill on 19 November 2017 in Johannesburg.

“There are many things that are going wrong which are not being attended to. I can’t go to the ordinary people of our country and say ‘vote for these people who are doing wrong things’. I can’t do that,” he said.

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob dies in hospital

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob died early on Sunday in a hospital in Windhoek, the presidential office said in a statement. He was 82.

Namibia's President Hage Geingob arrives at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria for the inauguration of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 May 2019.

Geingob, who was serving his second term as president, revealed last month that he was receiving treatment for cancer.

FS Fashion Week founder Candy Smith breaks silence on R300k tax fine

Creative entrepreneur and award-winning businesswoman Candy Smith has spoken out following her tax woes.

Free State Fashion Week founder, Candy Smith.

This comes after allegations that the Free State Fashion Week founder was fined R300,000/3 years in prison for submitting fraudulent tax returns and violating the Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011.

IN PICS: Why Malema’s partner Mantoa is one of the best-dressed wives in SA politics

This week Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema wished his wife Mantoa Malema happy birthday with the sweetest birthday message online.

Mantoa Malema.

Not one to shy away from public displays of affection for his stunning wife, Malema declared: “It’s a big day today! The love of my life, my gorgeous and brilliant wife is celebrating her birthday! I’m beyond excited to wish her all the best in life.”

It’s the end of the road for ‘lucky’ Bafana at Afcon, says Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye says Bafana Bafana were very lucky to have made it to the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams saved four penalties against Cape Verde on Saturday.

This was after South Africa edged Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties in a quarterfinal match played at Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

