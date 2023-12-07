SANDF denies existence of torture squad that allegedly kidnaps, tortures and murders

SANDF chief says it is concerning that no one has approached law enforcement agencies over the alleged unit.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya has denied the existence of a military torture squad.

Maphwanya briefed the media on Thursday to address Open Secrets’ allegations of torture and assassinations carried out by members of the SANDF.

Open Secrets published a four-part expose implicating the elite Special Forces Brigade, the Military Police, Defence Intelligence and Defence Legal Services of criminal activities.

The report linked the torture squad with two cases where rifles were stolen from the SA Army Engineer Formation, Tek Base in Lyttelton in December 2019.

Two suspects were arrested following a joint investigation by the Military Police and Gauteng branch of the Hawks National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) after 18 R4 rifles and three pistols went missing.

In the second case, an alleged Islamic State financier and his bodyguard were allegedly abducted from Mall of Africa.

Opens Secrets has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the matter, and also the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-judicial Summary calling for an international investigation into the matter.

It also submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application requesting the release of the Moorhouse board of inquiry report.

No torture squad in SANDF

Maphwanya said allegations of the existence of the torture squad responsible for kidnapping, torture and murder were “alarming”.

“The SANDF views these allegations in the most serious light as these fabrications have the potential to damage the image and reputation of the SANDF,” he said.

“It is important to note that all matters raised in these reports are of a serious nature and one would have expected that those who have such information, together with their sources, have an obligation to report such crimes to law enforcement authorities. There are a number of avenues where crime can be reported such as any law enforcement agencies including the public protector, military ombudsman and any other such agency.”

In April 2020, a joint statement by the Hawks and SANDF confirmed the recovery of the rifles and pistols and arrest of the suspects linked with the theft.

He said the alleged abduction at the Mall of Africa was being coordinated by the joint entities − the Hawks and the military police and the NPA.

“The matter is under investigation and before a court of law and the SANDF cannot comment on it,” he said.

No formal charges

Maphwanya said it was concerning that no formal charges had been opened against any of the mentioned persons or organisations despite the media reports.

“It is also concerning that the media houses chose to withhold the information that can assist law enforcement agencies to investigate but decided to publish it for whatever reason,” he said.

“The SANDF operates in a constitutional and democratic state. Like any government department, the SANDF can be scrutinised for anything that might be seen to be going against the Constitution.

“There are no military squads in the SANDF that exist to carry out acts of torture and murder for whatever reasons. The SANDF stands for the protection and defence of the people and will always act within the confines of the law and the Constitution,” said Maphwanya.

PAIA application

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has since submitted a PAIA application to the SANDF, requesting a copy of the Moorhouse investigation report into alleged criminal activity in the SANDF.

“The DA is particularly concerned about the expose made by civil society organisation, Open Secrets, in which it highlights the existence of a military squad allegedly responsible for acts of torture and murder,” said DA shadow minister of defence and military veterans Kobus Marais.

“This alleged rogue unit, comprising the Special Forces Brigade, the Military Police, Defence Intelligence and Defence Legal Services – is operating with impunity and has raised concerns of a large-scale criminal conspiracy within the SANDF. Open Secrets further alleges that the activities of this rogue unit formed part of the Moorhouse board of inquiry.”

The DA said the release of the Moorhouse investigation report will help to shed light on whether the alleged rogue unit within the SANDF was responsible for assassinations.

“Democratic South Africa cannot afford to have a military that operates like a Gestapo force – assassinating, abducting and murdering citizens with impunity. All individuals implicated in these heinous crimes should be held accountable for their actions, and if found guilty, made to face the full wrath of the law.”