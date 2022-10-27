Terrorist attack: Sandton ready while EFF say it’s a ‘plot to destabilise SA’

Cheryl Kahla

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday called on the United States to “back up its terrorist attack claims with evidence”.

This after US Embassy warned on Wednesday of a possible “attack targeting large gatherings of people” in Sandton on 29 October.

The embassy said it had no information pertaining to the timing, method or target of the potential attack, and had advised its staff to avoid crowds and large gatherings.

Terrorist attack threat

US known as ‘information peddlers’

The EFF said the US foreign missions “are well known to be information peddlers, embedded in the international terrorist networks”.

The party’s national spokesperson also referenced the USA’s invasion of Iraq, which is said was “based on faulty intelligence”.

“This action alone unleashed the greatest human rights violation by a government since the holocaust”.

Plot to destabilise SA

The EFF said it wouldn’t be surprising if CIA agents were working with terrorist groups to stage attacks and destabilise South Africa.

“The claims seek to impact the international reputation and standing of our country as one which is terrorist-infested”.

The party said it strongly rejects the terror attack warnings, adding that it’s part of a “self-made plot to destabilise our country”.

“If the USA really seeks to protect lives, they must cooperate openly with our agencies and share evidence of their claims”.

Sandton is ready

Meanwhile, Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the Johannesburg Multi-Party Government “will continue keeping residents safe and secure”.

Phalatse said the US Consul-General in Johannesburg, Vincent Spera, informed her personally of the possible attack.

Phalatse said all information received will be shared with the public, adding that “measures have been put in place, and nothing will be left to chance”.

She said visible policing resources have also been deployed.

Moreover, safety and security will be prioritised, and any resources and support required by authorities will be availed to keep residents safe.

“Without causing panic, I would like to encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the SAPS”.