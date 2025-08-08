SANEF condemns ‘bribe’ offered to journalist by suspended IDT boss [VIDEO]

CEO Tebogo Malaka and spokesperson Phasha Makgolane brought R60k to a meeting with Pieter-Louis Myburgh, allegedly offering the cash to bury his investigation into an IDT contract.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned an alleged attempt to bribe Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh by suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka and her spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Daily Maverick released video footage of a meeting between Malaka, IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane, and Myburgh.

Bribe

Malaka and Makgolane allegedly offered Myburgh money to suppress an investigation into an IDT contract and one of Malaka’s luxury properties in Waterfall, Gauteng.

In the video released, Malaka can be heard pleading with the journalist to “close the chapter” and didn’t want Myburgh writing about it because she has kids and parents who are old and sickly.

Suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka was caught on camera attempting to bribe a Daily Maverick journalist with R60,000 to halt an investigation into irregularities at the state-owned entity



Shocking

Sanef said it was especially shocking that Malaka was prepared to pay R60,000 up front for Myburgh to cease his investigation into an IDT contract and one of Malaka’s upmarket properties.

The forum said another “sweetener” was when Makgolane told Myburgh that he could put forward his preferred suppliers for lucrative contracts and arrange a cut for himself.

“The lengths to which a public official went to cover up their wrongdoing were staggering.

“The apparent comfort and ease with which Makgolane arranged the meetings with Myburgh to brazenly discuss a bribe – a criminal act – suggests perhaps that this was not the first time this was done,” Sanef said.

Credibility

Sanef condemned the attempt to bribe Myburgh, as well as any attempt to bribe any journalist.

“This is a grave threat to the credibility of the news media in South Africa and cannot be tolerated. Saneg takes strong exception to any attempt to bribe journalists or cause them to halt their work.

“Sanef urges members of the public, as well as officials, who have knowledge or evidence of attempts or bribery incidents involving journalists, to come forward and report it by opening a case with the Saps and reporting it to Sanef as well.”

Charges laid

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has since laid criminal charges against Malaka and Makgolane.

Macpherson accused them of corruption, bribery, collusion, breaches of fiduciary duties in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and charges relating to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

