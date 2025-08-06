Macpherson breaks silence on IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka bribery attempt

The Public Works Minister expressed his concern after viewing the footage.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson says he plans to meet with the Independent Development Trust (IDT) board following allegations that the entity’s suspended CEO, Tebogo Malaka, attempted to bribe a journalist.

On Wednesday, news publication Daily Maverick released video footage of a meeting between Malaka, IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane, and journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

The meeting reportedly took place over the weekend, on 3 August, at a restaurant near Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

This occurred just days after Malaka was suspended, following a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) investigation that revealed irregularities linked to IDT’s R836 million oxygen plants scandal.

According to Daily Maverick, Malaka and Makgolane allegedly offered Myburgh money to suppress an investigation into an IDT contract and one of Malaka’s luxury properties in Waterfall, Gauteng.

In the video released, Malaka can be heard pleading with the journalist.

“I just want to close this chapter. It’s too much. I have kids, I have parents, my parents are old, they were sick, they couldn’t sleep over the last weekend. It’s bad,” she said.

“I want it closed. I don’t want you to be writing about it. I don’t want anything, even more coming out. Let’s have peace for a moment,” Malaka added.

It is alleged that Malaka and Makgolane offered R60 000 in cash along with future cash payments of R100 000.

Macpherson expressed his concern after viewing the footage.

“Along with many South African’s this morning, I have watched with disbelief the video as related to the suspended IDT CEO.

“I will be addressing this matter as soon as possible after consulting with the IDT board which I plan to do today,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Background: Oxygen Plant Tender Scandal

Last Friday, the IDT board announced Malaka’s precautionary suspension after Macpherson released findings from the PwC investigation.

The probe centred on the R836 million oxygen plant tender to supply systems to 60 state hospital facilities across the country.

The PwC report identified Malaka and IDT’s general manager of supply chain management, Molebedi Sisi, as key players in approving the contracts.

Disciplinary action was recommended against the senior officials involved.

Malaka’s appointment as CEO had previously drawn scrutiny after allegations emerged that she was permanently appointed despite facing accusations of procurement irregularities related to a R45 million lease agreement.

The suspended CEO allegedly approved the deal without notifying the IDT board.

Reports claim she signed the lease with Moepathutse Property Investments, a company said to have political connections.

